x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Suspect arrested for shooting, killing dog during attempted robbery in Tampa

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.

More Videos

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was arrested for shooting at two dogs, killing one, during an attempted robbery on Oct. 28, Tampa police announced Thursday. 

The agency says the suspect is believed to be linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.

RELATED: Police Dog shot, killed during robbery attempt in Tampa

On Wednesday, detectives generated a sketch of the suspect who reportedly was a thin male, standing at about 6-foot-4. Detectives say he was last seen running eastbound on West Powhatan Avenue wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun. 

One person provided camera footage to authorities of the person running from the scene, police wrote in the news release. 

RELATED: Tampa police release sketch of person accused shooting, killing dog during armed robbery

Police said on Friday a man was walking his two dachshunds near West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The two dogs reportedly became agitated and were moving around when the alleged robber shot at the dogs multiple times and killed one of them.

More information about the incident is scheduled to be revealed during a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out