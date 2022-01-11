Suspect arrested for shooting, killing dog during attempted robbery in Tampa

Authorities say the suspect is believed to be linked to other armed robberies in Hillsborough County.

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was arrested for shooting at two dogs, killing one, during an attempted robbery on Oct. 28, Tampa police announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, detectives generated a sketch of the suspect who reportedly was a thin male, standing at about 6-foot-4. Detectives say he was last seen running eastbound on West Powhatan Avenue wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, and armed with a handgun.

One person provided camera footage to authorities of the person running from the scene, police wrote in the news release.

Police said on Friday a man was walking his two dachshunds near West Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.

The two dogs reportedly became agitated and were moving around when the alleged robber shot at the dogs multiple times and killed one of them.