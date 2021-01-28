Boxer mix rescued after holding up traffic on Interstate 275

Following a short chase, Tampa police got the dog off the highway.

TAMPA, Fla. — A boxer is expected to be a-OK, aside from being a little ruff around the edges, after a short jaunt on Interstate 275.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined others in traffic Wednesday afternoon when drivers spotted the dog running around in the northbound lanes, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Body camera video posted to the department's Facebook page showed police trying to corral the "puppy dog" out of harm's way.

"Do you have him? He's in the car?" an officer asked Officer Hatfield, who tapped into some training as an animal control officer to get the dog into the back seat.

The department said the dog was taken to Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.