16 dogs rescued from hoarding situation in Alabama need homes in Tampa Bay area

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay stepped in to help rescue the pups and get them ready for their forever homes.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than 50 dogs were recently rescued from a "horrible" hoarding situation in Alabama, according to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Of those, 16 dogs have been taken in at the humane society in Tampa. These small dogs were able to be "squeezed" into the shelter that is already full of adoptable large and medium dogs.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay's spokesperson Christine McLarty said an elderly couple had all the dogs at their home and on their property; however, because of the active investigation ongoing in Alabama, very little information is available about how the couple came to have all the dogs or why there were so many.

After the dogs were rescued, another shelter called the humane society to ask for help. McLarty said they were happy to help out during such an unfortunate situation.

Some of the dogs currently have kennel cough and are being treated. Others need help socializing. All are being loved on and cared for while they're here at the humane society, McLarty added.

The dogs will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and fully vaccinated before they are ready for adoption.

McLarty said some of the animals could be ready for adoption as soon as Thursday. The rest should be ready to find their forever homes in the coming days.

Whether you're interested in adopting one of these small pups or looking for a furry friend to welcome into your home and heart, you can get the latest adoption listings on the humane society's website.

McLarty says the website is updated daily at 8 p.m. Adoptions begin at 10 a.m. Monday through Sunday. You can find more information here.