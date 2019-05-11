HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — They were dirty.

Some had never seen grass.

Life in cramped kennels was “unsafe and unsanitary” for more than 300 dogs seized from a breeder in Hillsborough County in October.

Now, they’re learning the simple pleasures that come from a little TLC.

Maltese, Shih Tzus, Terriers and Schnauzers will be ready for adoption later this month.

County commissioners are expected to decide on the adoption fees at a meeting Wednesday.

