Donation fund created for Tampa officer killed when he veered into wrong-way driver to save lives, chief says

Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen leaves behind a wife and three kids.

TAMPA, Fla — A donation fund has been created to help the family of Tampa Police Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen.

The Tampa Police Department says Rise Tampa has set up a few options for those who want to donate. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will be given to Madsen's family, according to a press release.

Those who want to donate in person can do so at any Bank of Tampa branch in Madsen's name. If you'd prefer to make a donation electronically the police department says you can do so by going online here or sending funds to Venmo at @risetampa or PayPal at paypal.me/risetampa.

Anyone looking to mail in a donation by check or money order will need to send it to the following address:

RISE Tampa

i/c/o MPO Madsen

PO Box 172816

Tampa, FL 33672

The "highly decorated" officer was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275 early Tuesday morning. Chief Brian Dugan said he believes Madsen died trying to protect others, adding that witnesses told investigators he veered his cruiser into the path of a car that was driving the wrong way.

Madsen had been with the Tampa Police Department for 16 years. Dugan said he was a decorated police officer and a seven-time recipient of police life-saving awards.

"When you look at someone who's earned seven life-saving awards, it's no surprise that he would take such swift action and do this," Dugan said.

The other driver was 25-year-old Joshua Montague of Colorado. Montague was also killed in the crash, Dugan said.

The Tampa Police Department said Officer Madsen was a guardian of the city and will never be forgotten.

He leaves behind a wife and three kids.