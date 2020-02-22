PLANT CITY, Fla. — Two teenagers were killed and another hurt after the SUV they were riding in crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

It happened around 12:38 a.m. on U.S. Highway 92 at Turkey Creek Road in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say two 17-year-olds, one from Dover and another from Plant City, were heading west on U.S. 92 when their Ford Escape crossed the roadway centerline.

Ahead of them was a semi-truck, driven by a 65-year-old St. Petersburg man, traveling eastbound.

The SUV and truck crashed, killing the two teens -- a boy and girl. A 19-year-old man also riding in the SUV was injured and airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

The semi-truck driver was taken to Lakeland Regional Hosptial with serious injuries.

According to the FHP crash report, no one in the SUV was wearing seatbelts.

