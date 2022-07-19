Woman killed, man hurt in Dover shooting

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

DOVER, Fla. — Authorities in Hillsborough County are investigating what led up to a woman's death and how another man suffered an apparent gunshot wound late Monday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of Al Simmons Road and Hey Joe Lane on a report of a shooting, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Once law enforcement arrived, they found a woman dead and a man suffering from serious injuries. He is cooperating with detectives, the sheriff's office said.

