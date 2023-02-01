Do you love downtown Tampa? Here's your chance to become an ambassador

The nonprofit organization is looking for part-time and full-time downtown ambassadors.

TAMPA, Florida — If you love downtown Tampa and don't mind the heat, the Tampa Downtown Partnership may have the perfect job for you.

The nonprofit organization is looking for part-time and full-time downtown ambassadors who will serve as walking concierges and goodwill representatives.

“Our Downtown Ambassadors do it all—from connecting with local businesses and giving people directions to tidying up our streets by clearing out litter. They’re here to make sure Downtown is cleaner, safer, and friendlier for everyone who works, lives, or visits here,” said Shaun Drinkard, Interim President of the Tampa Downtown Partnership.

The organization is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 26 and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 28 at 1415 N. Ashley Street, Tampa, FL 33602