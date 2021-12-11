Parts of Downtown Tampa, Bayshore Boulevard to close for Winter Wonder Ride event

There will be barricades and signs up to assist with traffic flow.

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Winter Wonder Ride returning to Tampa for the 10th year, traffic is expected to be heavier for some people driving Saturday.

Between 3-7 p.m., there will be a good amount of road and lane closures to look out for as the event goes on.

Here's a list of places to roads and lanes to avoid:

Southbound lanes on North Ashley Drive from West Cass Street to Kennedy Boulevard

Ashley Drive between Kennedy Boulevard and Brorein Street

Brorein Street from South Florida Avenue to Bayshore Boulevard

Bayshore Boulevard between West Brorein Street and West Bay to Bay Boulevard

There will be barricades and signs up to assist with traffic flow, a news release from the city explains.

"Please use caution when driving in the area and we ask drivers to keep in mind that modifications may be necessary during the closure," city leaders wrote in the release.