Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in downtown Tampa shooting

Officers say the shooter is cooperating.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured Sunday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Franklin Street in downtown Tampa.

Officers say two people were shot. One man was taken to the hospital. The other man died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say they have spoken to several witnesses. And, the shooter is cooperating with officers, police say.