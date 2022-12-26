Water main break closes road in downtown Tampa

Work to the water main is reportedly expected to be finished by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

TAMPA, Fla. — Heads up to drivers traveling around downtown Tampa: A stretch of roadway is shut down because of a water main break.

In a media alert Monday afternoon, the Tampa Police Department says northbound and southbound North Jefferson Street is closed from East Twigg Street to East Kennedy Boulevard.

Police say the water main break prompted its closure.

In an update later in the evening, the Tampa Water Department explains there are barricades and signs located in the area to help with traffic flow.

Work is reportedly expected to be finished by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The water department might have to return at a later date to complete more work, but it's not known for sure as of now.

"Please use caution when driving in the area," officials said in a statement.

In recent years, cold weather has had a tendency to stress the city's aging infrastructure, with numerous water main breaks reported.