Road closure in downtown Tampa expected to last longer after water main break

North Jefferson Street from East Twiggs Street to East Kennedy Boulevard will remain closed for repairs.

TAMPA, Fla. — North Jefferson Street from East Twiggs Street to East Kennedy Boulevard will remain closed for several more days while the Tampa Water Department completes repairs from an earlier water main break.

Authorities initially expected the roadway to reopen Wednesday afternoon but in an update said the new date for completion is now expected to be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4.

"Barricades and signs will remain located in the area to assist with traffic flow," Tampa Water Department explained in a statement. "Please use caution when driving in the area."

See the map above for traffic: northbound traffic will be diverted west to North Morgan Street while southbound traffic will be diverted west to North Pierce Street.

The water main broke on Dec. 26 amid low temperatures. In recent years, cold weather has had a tendency to stress the city's aging infrastructure, with numerous water main breaks reported.