'It's really been a game changer': Water Street filled with restaurants, bars transform downtown Tampa

Downtown Tampa is booming with numerous new spots along Water Street.

TAMPA, Fla. — Downtown Tampa has undergone a makeover with all of the additions along Water Street.

Phase 1 is complete and now, those a part of the project are focusing on what's to come. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained it's amazing to see the transformation for someone like herself who has lived in Tampa for 63 years.

"It really is incredible to see the change. To go from 55 acres of flat parking to just an amazing community here," Castor said.

10 Tampa Bay went to the state's archive website to see the transformation. In 1886, it was common to see trains rolling through downtown. Now, you're more likely to see the TECO Streetcar.

Back in 1954, parts of downtown were industrial, full of companies and parking lots. Now the area is replaced with apartment buildings, hotels and attractions like Sparkman Wharf.

Back in the late 1900s, there were just a few high-rise buildings downtown, but Water Street has changed that. Downtown is flooded with skyscrapers from offices to residential complexes.

"This area, that really was just a flat parking lot and turning it into a world-class walkable neighborhood," Castor added.

New Water Street business owners are living through this change. Customers who have been in the area for a while are sharing the history of downtown with new staff members.

"Everybody that comes in says, 'Wow, five years ago this was a parking lot,'" said the general manager of The Pearl restaurant, Alex Schultz. Schultz explained The Pearl is in the perfect location for foot traffic because it sits on the corner of Water Street. He added that financially, the restaurant has exceeded his expectations.

"This bar from 4 p.m. on is packed every night," Schultz added.

Just across the street from his restaurant are The Tampa EDITION and Boulon Brasserie. Both are new to the downtown area — and add to the mix of places to grab food and drinks. The owner of one of Water Street's newest restaurants, Predalina, explained she is excited to be a part of such a big transformation.

"The reason we chose to be here is because we understood what an incredible project this was and how it was going to change Tampa," Allison Adams said.

Adams said she’s excited to contribute to local economic opportunity.

"We’ve hired 150 people so there’s definitely a big impact," Adams added.

As far as financial impact, those a part of the project said the city is seeing a benefit.

"The development has had a huge economic impact on the city. Right now, we’re at $8.6 million in revenue that goes toward the city," said the Executive Vice President of Corporate Leasing & Strategy at Water Street, David Bevirt.

Bevirt explained Water Street has been in the works for 10 years and now the city is starting to see the impacts.

"For 2022, the economic output is $520 million," Bevirt added.

That money is benefiting the city of Tampa. Bevirt explained the money goes back to the city to help with things like infrastructure and schools.

"It’s just incredible to see the growth and the impact not only on the city of Tampa, but the region," Castor said.

Now that Phase 1 is completed, everyone’s already talking about what’s next.

"Now we’re starting to set our eyes on Phase 2," Bevirt added. But details to come: A spokesman for Strategic Property Partners, LLC (SPP), which is the company involved with Phase 2 said, "Unfortunately, SPP is not yet ready to speak about Phase 2. We should be within a few months though."

Adams explained she chose the spot for her restaurant on the corner of Water Street and Cumberland Avenue because of Phase 2.

"We also chose the site here on the end because we know Phase 2 is happening. When it is all said and done, we will be right in the middle," Adams said.

As for when downtown’s transformation will be complete, Castor said she doesn't have an answer.