BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. -- A daycare bus and a van collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bell Shoals Road and E. Bloomingdale Avenue near Brandon.

Emergency crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with neck and back pain, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Three of the five students on board were also transported for minor injuries, an HCSO spokesperson said.

Nobody inside the van was hurt.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

Authorities say the daycare bus was from the Post Sunshine Ranch in Brandon.

