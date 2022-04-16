FHP: Driver arrested for DUI manslaughter after crash leaves 1 dead

Troopers said the driver of the Acura had a blood alcohol level of 0.117 percent.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a driver with an illegal blood alcohol content collided with another car causing a deadly wreck on the roadway.

At around 2:30 a.m., FHP said Samuel Hernandez, 26, was headed northbound in an Acura TLX on I-275 (SR-93) near milepost 58 with another person in the car. According to the FHP report, the crash happened when he tried to overtake a Jeep Wrangler traveling in the outside lane and collided with the back of their car.

The collision sent the Jeep into the center median where it hit the cable barrier and overturned. A woman not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the Jeep and died on the scene, FHP reports. She was 43 years old.

Once FHP troopers arrived, Hernandez was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter with a BAC of 0.117 percent. He was sent to the Hillsborough County Jail. In Florida, it's illegal to drive with a .08 percent BAC or higher.