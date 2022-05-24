Road rage ends in deadly fight in Tampa

Tampa police say one driver punched the other, knocking them to the ground.

TAMPA, Fla — Police officers in Tampa are investigating a deadly fight that started when two drivers were exiting a parking lot on May 14, according to authorities.

At around 6:23 p.m. that Saturday, police officers responded to an altercation in the parking lot of the 10000 block of McKinley Drive. Authorities said the investigation suggests while the two drivers were exiting the parking lot, a road rage incident ensued.

Both drivers had an exchange of words, police said. Then they both exited their cars and one driver punched the other.

The driver who was hit fell to the ground and hit his head, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police said. They were taken to the hospital with injuries to the head and later died on May 22.

Police were able to catch up with the driver who threw the punch and they are cooperating with the investigation.