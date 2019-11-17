HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Wesley Chapel man died after his car crashed into a tree early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Cliff J. Pierre Jacques, 32, was driving a 2013 BMW northbound on Interstate 275 north of Bearss Avenue when his car drove off the road, collided with a tree and split in half.
It, too, caught fire.
Jacques died at the scene. No one else was hurt.
The right lanes were closed for some time but since have reopened to traffic, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
