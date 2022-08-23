Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia.
Troopers say the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-674 just before 6 a.m. when they crossed over the centerline of the roadway, hitting a car traveling westbound. It's unclear why the car crossed the centerline.
The driver killed in the crash has yet to be identified by authorities. The other driver was not injured. This crash comes just weeks after a FedEx delivery driver was killed after hitting a tractor-trailer head-on near the same intersection.