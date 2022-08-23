Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

Authorities say the driver crossed the centerline of the road, hitting another car nearly head-on.

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia.

Troopers say the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-674 just before 6 a.m. when they crossed over the centerline of the roadway, hitting a car traveling westbound. It's unclear why the car crossed the centerline.