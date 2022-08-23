x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

Authorities say the driver crossed the centerline of the road, hitting another car nearly head-on.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia.

Troopers say the driver was traveling eastbound on SR-674 just before 6 a.m. when they crossed over the centerline of the roadway, hitting a car traveling westbound. It's unclear why the car crossed the centerline. 

The driver killed in the crash has yet to be identified by authorities. The other driver was not injured. This crash comes just weeks after a FedEx delivery driver was killed after hitting a tractor-trailer head-on near the same intersection.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Port Tampa Bay following $12.6M federal grant award

Before You Leave, Check This Out