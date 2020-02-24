TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man Monday afternoon who they said led them on a chase in a stolen car before crashing into a truck and two SUVs.

Police identified the man as 43-year-old Marice Antonio Fryson.

The chase began near North 10th Street and East Sligh Avenue after officers were alerted that a stolen Toyota Avalon was possibly spotted in the area, the Tampa Police Department said. When officers tried to pull the car over, Fryson sped away on East Flora Street toward North Nebraska Avenue, according to a press release.

Fryson later ditched the car after crashing into a truck and two SUVs on North Tampa Street, just west of the interstate, police explained. One of those SUVs was an unmarked Chevy Suburban driven by an off-duty Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office colonel.

The colonel and two other drivers were not hurt.

As for Fryson, police said they were able to quickly catch up to him and take him into custody.

Police also said the car Fryson was driving matched the description of one used during robberies in Temple Terrace and Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County detectives and Temple Terrace Police are now working together to interview Fryson.

