TPD: 4 people arrested after drug-buy operation in Ybor City

Police say the people arrested worked as bartenders, servers and promoters at the businesses.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people and issued six warrants following a drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call" in Ybor City, according to a news release.

Police arrested Brandon Brinson, 33; Carlos Diaz, 33; Promise Toby, 30, and 32-year-old Ashely Poole between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.

Police say the suspects worked as bartenders, servers and promoters at the businesses. "They would conduct their transactions with customers by passing the drugs to clients through shot glasses, underneath trays and inside of receipt holders," the police noted.

Police say two more individuals are expected to be arrested.