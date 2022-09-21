TPD: 4 people arrested after drug-buy operation in Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested four people and issued six warrants following a drug-buy operation called "Operation Last Call" in Ybor City, according to a news release.
Police arrested Brandon Brinson, 33; Carlos Diaz, 33; Promise Toby, 30, and 32-year-old Ashely Poole between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20.
During the two-month operation, police say undercover officers were able to purchase drugs, ranging from cocaine to Adderall, at the Southern Nights club, White Lie bar, Coyote Ugly Saloon, and Tangra Nightclub.
Police say the suspects worked as bartenders, servers and promoters at the businesses. "They would conduct their transactions with customers by passing the drugs to clients through shot glasses, underneath trays and inside of receipt holders," the police noted.
Police say two more individuals are expected to be arrested.
"We will not tolerate individuals using businesses in our city as their playground for illegal activity," said Chief Mary O'Connor. "Ybor City is one of the most popular attractions in Tampa for both our residents and tens of thousands of visitors to our city every month. We will continue working to keep this area meant for fun as a safe place to visit."