TAMPA, Fla. — A man was caught for DUI when he drove by while a fatal crash scene in Tampa was being investigated, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to a report, troopers were at Hillsborough Avenue and Orient Road after a 2008 Chevrolet pickup hit a pedestrian about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ryan Allen Kaytor, 31, of Jacksonville died at the scene after walking into the truck's path, troopers said. The pickup driver was not charged.

While investigating the crash, troopers say Anthony Wayne Darden, 37, of Huntington Beach, California, drove through the scene in a 2016 Kia 4-door. He was stopped by troopers.

Darden was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Troopers said a breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.101.

He remains in Hillsborough County Jail with bail set at $1,500.

