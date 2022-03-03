Dunbar Elementary unveils new mural with help from Gasparilla Festival of the Arts

The design reflects how Dunbar Elementary is Hillsborough County's medical magnet elementary school.

TAMPA, Fla. — A local Tampa elementary school received some new artwork Thursday that now stands proud on the school's outside wall.

With the help of the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts, Dunbar Elementary Magnet School now has a mural stretching across for everyone to see.

So what exactly does the mural look like? The school's name is plastered in large font with heartbeat lines on each side fading off into the distance.

This design of the mural reflects how Dunbar Elementary is Hillsborough County's medical magnet elementary school.

Students and staff helped create this with the help from the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts and the women's philanthropic organization Las Damas de Arte.

Speaking of the Gasparilla art festival, the annual event will be showcasing artists and their work pretty soon.

Event-goers can head out to the Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park from Mar. 5-6 to see ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood art.

The free festival will go on from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local young artists will also have their time to shine with their work being featured.

For half a century, artists and art lovers have come to the festival where "the country’s most accomplished artists and rising stars [compete] for the $15,000 Raymond James Best of Show Award and an additional $72,000 in prize money," the event's website says.

Here's a breakdown of all the awards being offered:

Raymond James Financial Best of Show Award ($15,000)

Board of Directors Award ($9,000)

Mayor’s Award ($5,000)

Roddy Brownlee Reed Award of Artistic Excellence ($4,000)

President’s Award ($3,000)

The Lightning Foundation Award ($2,000)

Eileen Hirsch Memorial Emerging Artist Award ($1,500)

30 Awards of Merit ($1,300)

3 Vinik Family Foundation Scholastic Showcase Awards (Student $1,000)

3 Vinik Family Foundation Scholastic Showcase High School Representative Awards (Student’s School $2,000)