Woman injured in Dunedin fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — A woman was injured following a fire Thursday morning in Dunedin, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the area of Palm Lake Lane and Rainbow Drive.

Firefighters who responded to the home just after 9 a.m. found the building engulfed in flames, the Dunedin Fire Department said in a statement.

The woman was found outside and transported to the hospital, while another person was treated for unknown injuries at the scene, according to the department.

Crews extinguished the fire shortly thereafter.