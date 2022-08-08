Hillsborough County voters can start casting their primary ballots Monday

Early voting goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 8 through Aug. 21.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County voters can cast their August primary ballots starting Monday as the county kicks off its early voting.

Voters will be able to cast their vote early from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 8 through Aug. 21. No matter where you live in Hillsborough County, you can choose to vote at any of the 26 early voting locations across the county. This is different than Election Day, where voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballot in person at any of the locations at a secure ballot intake station.

“We are a large county and I want our voters to have plenty of options so I keep Early Voting open for the maximum number of days allowed by law, including two full weekends,” Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer said in a statement.

As a reminder, voters will need to bring a Florida driver's license or other valid photo and signature ID for voter check-in. You can get more information here.

While the time has passed to register for the primary election, if you have registered to vote, you have until Aug. 13.

The primary election will be held on Aug. 23. If you need to find your polling place for Election day, click here.