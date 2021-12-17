Tampa intersection reopens following 4-car crash

It's unclear what caused the accident or how many people, if any, were injured.

TAMPA, Fla. — All lanes of East Hillsborough Avenue and North Nebraska Avenue are up and running after a four-car crash had them shut down Friday evening.

Tampa Fire Rescue tweeted about the accident but has yet to release additional information. A photo from the scene shows one car involved went partially off the roadway and sustained front-end damage during the crash.

It's unclear what caused the accident or how many people, if any, were injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.