Man arrested for murder in East Tampa deadly shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been arrested for the murder of another man last week in East Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The murder happened on Sept. 28 on N. 48th Street, near E. Idlewild Avenue. When deputies arrived around 8:20 p.m., they said they found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where he died.

A murder investigation immediately was undertaken, and investigators say they quickly determined everyone involved in the shooting knew each other. And, the shooting likely stemmed from an argument.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they identified 23-year-old Mar'Quel Anetus as the suspected shooter. After getting a warrant for his arrest, he was taken into custody on Oct. 2.

He faces the following charges: 1st-degree murder (premeditated firearm), tampering with electronic monitoring device, shooting at within or into a vehicle and robbery with a firearm. Anetus reportedly also faces several out-of-county charges for burglary and drug possession.

Detectives said they still believe others may be involved in this crime and are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.