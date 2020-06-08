Hillsborough County School Board meets today to discuss reopening plans

School board members will hear from public health experts and medical professionals about the community's current coronavirus state.

TAMPA, Fla. — Going back to school safely this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge school districts across the Tampa Bay area have been facing and working on finding solutions for.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County School Board called a special meeting to discuss its reopening plans.

The board has even set aside extra time for public comment. Typically, the board will allow 45 minutes of public comment, but Thursday there will be an hour.

While Hillsborough County Schools has already made the decision to move the start of the school year back to Aug. 24, they are still discussing whether that will be in an actual classroom or online.



Two weeks ago, the topic of virtual learning was discussed for the entire district but ultimately board members agreed to bring it back up for discussion at their board meeting on August 6th.

A spokesperson with the Hillsborough County School District said that while the topic of virtual learning is not on the schedule for tomorrow’s meeting that doesn’t mean board members can’t bring up the topic.



If the topic is brought up and a board member makes a motion, it is possible for a vote on whether the district will start the first nine weeks online.

There have been 251 coronavirus cases reported in the Hillsborough County School District. Ten of them have been students.

