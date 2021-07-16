Tampa high-rise tenants accuse management of mishandling flooding in lawsuit

Lawsuits claim the owner and manager mishandled issues with the building, both before and after a pipe burst in July 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of tenants from Element Tampa, a high-rise apartment building on Franklin Street, is suing the building's owner and one of its managers over claims they mishandled a summer flooding incident that forced evacuations throughout the tower.

It all went down on July 16, 2021, when a main water line on floors 12 and 27 of the building burst, causing water to flood through hallways, stairwells and vents, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. People living in the 35-story tower were evacuated and displaced for ten days while repairs were made.

Now, a group of current and former tenants are filing lawsuits, seeking damages in excess of $30,000 for ruined personal property and personal injuries as well as the cost of inconveniences they say they experienced as a result of the flooding.

At least five lawsuits have been filed so far, naming Northland Element LLC, the owner of the high-rise, and Debbie Fernandez, the building's general manager, as defendants.

According to the lawsuits, the issues started months before the July 16 pipe burst. The complaint claims that a water pipe break on Jan. 4, 2021, left the building without water for at least two days.

When the main pipe burst in July, Northland Element paid for tenants to stay in hotels until it was safe to return to the building. But, the lawsuits claim that not all tenants were comfortably accommodated, some multi-tenant units before forced to share one hotel room without kitchens or food provided.

And when the tenants returned to the Element, the problems only continued, according to the complaints.

The lawsuits allege that "since July 26, 2021, some residents have reported coughing and seeing black walls, and thus have reason to believe that Defendants may have covered up the mold.”

Other claims include that the elevators were either out of service or not functioning properly upon tenants' return to the building and that tenants had to pay the same price in rent even when amenities like the gym and pool were closed down.

While most of the lawsuits made similar claims, others named more specific incidents.