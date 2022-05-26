Emergency officials encourage residents to get hurricane supplies sooner rather than later

As NOAA predicts an above-average hurricane season for this year, officials say it's better to be safe than sorry.

TAMPA, Fla. — With Florida's 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday beginning on Saturday, local emergency responders are encouraging residents to stock up.

With supply chain shortages, John Antapasis with Tampa Fire Rescue says if you wait until the last minute, those supplies may not be available.

“Make sure they are getting their hurricane kits in place now, we don’t want people scrambling last minute when a storm is coming up looking for supplies," he said.

Experts say you should get seven days' worth of supplies ahead of hurricane season. Right after a storm hits, it can be hard for emergency crews to get to residents with trees down and debris on the road.

“You want to make sure you have all of those supplies with you to hunker down after the storm until help can arrive to you," Antapasis explained.

Victor Claar said getting your supplies now is not only a smart idea for safety but it's also a smart financial move.

“We are all feeling the pinch from inflation right now, especially at the gas pump, this is one opportunity where we have a couple of days to take advantage of a sales tax break," Claar said.

“Being better prepared, having your plans in place, getting those supplies ahead of time, it's going to drive down your stress its already a stressful environment when a hurricane is happening," Antapasis said.