Emergency response exercise to be held at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will host an emergency response exercise Thursday at Port Tampa Bay, according to the news release.

The exercise is scheduled to happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Authorities say the purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the capabilities of Port Tampa Bay and key community partners in response to a hazardous materials incident.

"This exercise will evaluate plans and procedures, and enhance interagency coordination and cooperation by involving the key representatives during the response," LEPC wrote in part.

They continued, "Critical emphasis will be placed on rapid and accurate notification and communications, protective actions, command and control responsibilities, information sharing, and decision-making."

In August, it was announced that the port would be receiving a $12.4 million grant.

The federal infrastructure grant will support the port's operations at the newly expanded Big Bend Channel.

As Port Tampa Bay President and CEO Paul Anderson explained at a news conference, the funding will be used to create another berth at the city's satellite facility, Port Redwing. This new docking area will allow a third ship to be worked on concurrently, making the port more efficient at serving large vessels.

"This project will have a generational impact on our community and our citizens in terms of economic development and good paying jobs," Anderson said previously.