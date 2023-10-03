Entrance ramp from westbound Big Bend Road to I-75 north set to open this weekend

When open, westbound drivers will have to enter the interstate from the right side of the road.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A new entrance ramp to get drivers northbound on Interstate 75 from westbound Big Bend Road in Riverview is set to open this weekend.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 7, the ramp will be open to traffic unless weather poses a problem, the Florida Department of Transportation said in a news release.

When open, westbound drivers will have to enter the interstate from the right side of the road.

Meanwhile, eastbound drivers on the road will still get on the interstate from the existing northbound entrance ramp during this phase of the construction.

FDOT says drivers should be cautious when going through the work zone as more people get used to the new traffic pattern as they approach the interchange.

The new entrance ramp is part of FDOT's $81.7 million project to reconstruct the I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road. This will widen the road between Covington Garden Drive and Simmons Loop while also rebuilding the bridges over Old Big Bend Road and Big Bend Road.

The project is reportedly expected to be finished by the summer of 2025.