TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Georgia believe a missing woman could be in the Tampa area.

Erin June Collier, 39, has been missing since March 2018 but a Tampa address had come up for her, according to the Columbus Police Department in Georgia. Tampa police checked the home but did not find anyone.

At least two people, however, reported seeing her somewhere in the area of East Henderson Avenue, police say.

Collier is 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She reportedly has noticeable flower tattoos on her right outer wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Detective Jones with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4373.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter