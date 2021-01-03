3 buildings evacuated after car crashes into apartments, hits natural gas line

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue says three buildings are being evacuated after a car crashed into the Palm Avenue apartments and hit a natural gas line.
Tampa police have North 30th Street closed in both directions while they investigate. Fire crews say gas crews are working to repair the line.
No injuries have been reported, according to first responders.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
