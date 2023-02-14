x
Hillsborough County

Ex-Valentine have a warrant? Turn them in, HCSO says

The sheriff's office says the Valentine "promotion" has no expiration date.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Does the break-up still sting? The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office wants to help ease the pain with a Valentine "promotion."

This Valentine's Day, the sheriff's office is opening the opportunity to turn in your ex-Valentine if you know they have outstanding warrants.

"Your ex-Valentine will receive an all-inclusive stay, compliments of #teamHCSO," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The best part? The "lovely promotion" doesn't expire and can apply to all past, current and future ex-Valentines.

Contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 and they'll take care of the rest, they say. Need to know if you have an outstanding warrant? Click here.

