Fallen candle sets fire to Brandon home

BRANDON, Fla. — A tipped-over candle caused a Brandon home to catch fire Saturday morning after it fell onto a pile of papers, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called out to the home in the 1900 block of Derbywood Drive around 11:40 a.m. where crews found flames and smoke showing through the windows.

At the time, the homeowner was inside attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose, according to a press release.

Crews entered the home and got to work extinguishing the flames, searching for anyone left inside and making sure the fire did not move into the attic.

The homeowners were able to exit the home, but firefighters say they did recuse a family dog during the incident.

Firefighters are commending the house's smoke detectors for the homeowner's safety.

"Thankfully, the homeowners were alerted to the smoke and were able to evacuate thanks to their smoke alarms," it wrote.