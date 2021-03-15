Boat procession will honor 3 Tampa Bay area officers killed in the line of duty this year

Three fallen Tampa Bay area officers, including Officer Jesse Madsen, will be honored in downtown Tampa after Madsen's funeral.

TAMPA, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty since January will be honored Tuesday night with a procession on the Hillsborough River.

Sixteen law enforcement boats, representing state and local agencies, will meet at 8:15 p.m. on March 16 at the Platt Street Bridge and sail north on the Hillsborough River in memory of Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen of the Tampa Police Department, Sergeant Brian LaVigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Michael Magli of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Why 16 boats? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Division of Law Enforcement says the number was chosen to represent Madsen’s sixteen years of service in law enforcement.

Madsen's funeral will be held just hours before the boat procession.

The emergency boats will have their blue lights activated and reach Armature Works by approximately 9 p.m. When they arrive, three boats – one representing each fallen officer – will lead the procession's return back to the Tampa Convention Center.

People wishing to pay their respects are asked to line up and watch the tribute from along the Tampa Riverwalk and not try to join the procession with their own boats.

"We ask that the public view the tribute from land so that the view of the law enforcement vessels is not impeded," FWC wrote in a statement.

FWC says the following agencies will be represented: the Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, United States Air Force (MacDill AFB), United States Coast Guard, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, St. Petersburg Police Department, New Port Richey Police Department, and Treasure Island Police Department.

The boats are expected to arrive back at the Tampa Convention Center from their return trip by roughly 9:30 p.m.

10 Tampa Bay will stream the procession live on our website and in our free app.