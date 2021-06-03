Local leaders to discuss renaming roadways after fallen law enforcement officers

In the first three months of 2021, three Tampa Bay area law enforcement officers lost their lives in the line of duty.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County leaders will be talking about ways to honor two fallen law enforcement officers at their Thursday county commission meeting.

Leaders will discuss a resolution that would rename State Road 60 between Interstate 75 and Phillip Lee Boulevard in Hillsborough County as “Sergeant Brian LaVigne Road.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Master Corporal Brian LaVigne was just one shift away from retirement when he was killed in the line of duty in January. Travis Garrett, 28, has been charged with murder after investigators say he intentionally crashed into the driver's side of the deputy's cruiser on Lumsden Road.

County leaders will also bring up renaming part of I-275 for another fallen officer.

The resolution says the interstate between E. Sligh Avenue and E. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard in Hillsborough County should be known as “Officer Jesse Madsen Memorial Highway.”

Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in March when he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to stop a wrong-way driver and save lives. Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says Madsen veered his cruiser into the wrong-way driver on I-275 to keep others safe. Both he and the other driver died in the crash.

In Pinellas County, lawmakers are also working to honor a fallen deputy.

The change would allow the Florida Department of Transportation to erect memorial markings on East Lake Road, designating the highway as “Deputy Michael J. Magli Memorial Road,"

Pinellas County Deputy Michael J. Magli was killed in the line of duty in February while trying to deploy "stop sticks" to end a chase with a suspected drunk driver.

The renaming of roads comes after state lawmakers passed a bill that directs Florida Department of Transportation to erect to put up markers honoring the late law enforcement officers.

If it gets approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, the provisions will take effect on July 1, 2021.