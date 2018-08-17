Having clean clothes is something many of us take for granted, but not everyone has easy access to a washer and dryer.

On Saturday, hundreds of families can get their laundry done for free as part of a project called Tampa Bay Laundry Day. This year marks the fourth time Tampa Bay has held the event to ease the financial burden of laundry services on lower-income families.

The event provides families with the items needed to properly wash and dry clothes and linens. Volunteers will be on hand to assist attendees with laundry services and entertain their children.

Last year, more than 1,600 loads of laundry were washed for 149 local families. Nationwide, the Laundry Project has helped roughly 12,000 families wash more than 118,000 loads in more than 30 cities since its founding in 2008.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 18, these six laundromats will become "Community Centers of Hope":

• Big Wash Ybor City – 1805 N 34th St., Tampa, FL 33605

• Florida Express Laundry – 122 W Bougainvillea Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 ** Mural location

• Fresh Start Express – 4720 Central Ave., St. Pete, FL 33711

• Seminole Heights Laundromat – 103 W Osborne Ave., Tampa, FL 33603

• SuperMatt – 1046 Colleton Dr., Sarasota, FL 34234

• Washlava – 11819 N Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

