Family wants answers in investigation into Tampa teen shot dead

Tampa police are currently searching for the killer.

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa teenager was gunned down last week and her family is demanding answers.

Nilexia Alexander, whose family and friends called Lexi, was shot and killed on Friday.

The missing teen's body was found last Friday morning on West Floribraska Avenue near North Highland Avenue. Gunshots had been heard in the area shortly before police arrived.

The Tampa Police Department said there are no updates on the search for the gunman, but the community is begging for answers. "We need to make sure that we open up our mouths and say something," a pastor, Elvis Piggot said.

During a balloon release to celebrate Nilexia's life Wednesday night, family and friends stressed the importance of the community to speak up if they have any information regarding Nilexia's death.

"This mother deserves to be able to sleep at night knowing that the killer of her daughter is brought to justice," Piggot said.

One Tampa police officer said gun violence among teenagers is the worst he has ever seen.

The community is calling on everyone to get involved and stop the violence.

"We cannot continue to allow our babies to be killed and their lives to be shortened by senseless gun violence," Piggot said.

There will be a funeral this Saturday to say goodbye to Nilexia.