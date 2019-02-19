TAMPA, Fla. — Police say the woman killed in an early Sunday shooting was a college student, and her family is asking the public to step forward with information.

Takiya Fullwood, 18, was an East Bay High School graduate who was attending Florida Atlantic University, majoring in biology.

She was in town visiting her family when she went to a party in the area of 24th Avenue and 15th Street N. A fight broke out, resulting in gunfire. Fullwood was taken to a local hospital, where she was declared dead.

Detectives said the family released a photo of Fullwood in hopes the public will help solve the case.

They are asking for witnesses to come forward with information by calling Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

