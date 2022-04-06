4 family condos evacuated after fire in Tampa

Firefighters say two out of four condos have been cleared for residents to return home.

TAMPA, Fla. — Four family condos were evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire broke out, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue explains.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of a structure fire at Cortez Lakeside Condominiums on 4016 Cortez Drive in Tampa.

Once the crews arrived on scene at 6:42 a.m., firefighters declared it a working fire. Within eight minutes, the fire was contained.

By 6:54 a.m. the fire was completely out, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say the four condos that were evacuated shared the same breezeway.

Residents were evacuated before crews arrived on scene, and there were no reported injuries from the fire. Firefighters say two out of four condos have been cleared and residents were allowed to return home.