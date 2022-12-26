Tampa family loses nearly everything including 3 dogs in fire

The family says the past few days have been absolutely devastating.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa family lost nearly everything after a fire broke out inside their mobile home early Friday morning.

Darlene Martelli said five people were inside the home at the time including her 15-year-old daughter named Lenni.

The teen said her older sister helped save her life. “She busted out the bottom window and she pulled me my youngest niece and my other sister out,” she said.

The family's three dogs didn’t make it out of the home. “They were in the cage and that’s where the fire got to first,” Darlene explained.

Darlene said they are just trying to make it through each day.

“Everything I had was in here and everything from my kid's childhood was in here,” she said.

She said they are currently staying with a family member in Wimauma. As they try to move forward, the family has set up a GoFundMe.