Family holds fundraiser for 12-year-old crash survivor

Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia is the sole survivor of a car crash that killed her parents and grandparents in Mexico.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARTOW, Fla. — The loved ones of 12-year-old Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia held a fundraiser on Friday afternoon to help pay for her medical bills.

Jasmin is the only survivor of a horrible car crash that killed her parents and grandparents late last month in Mexico. This week, she was flown back home to Tampa and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for further care.

“They just did the MRI and the cat scan so we are just waiting on the results for those," her brother Jose Cervantes explained.

Her family members say they believe she will get the best care at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. A family member has stayed by her side in the hospital each day since she returned to the area.

“She’s our priority and that hasn’t changed," Cervantes said.

Jose says their family is confident Jasmin will continue to recover. He said she is already doing better than she was initially after the crash.

“She’s a fighter, the fact that she’s still here with us shows what a fighter she is," he said.

At the event held in Bartow, family members cooked fresh food and had a raffle going on.

“We are trying to raise up as much money as we can so we don’t have to assume everything is taken care of," the family member explained.