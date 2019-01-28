PLANT CITY, Fla. — Outside the Victory Worship Center Church was a wet and gloomy Sunday morning but inside, there was light and warmth as the community and family of Ana Piñon-Williams began the process of rebuilding together.

"She loved coming here, singing with everyone," said her daughter, Cynthia.

When asked what she was thinking when she got the news, she said: "I was just like, not my mom, not my mommy. ... Yeah, you think it won't happen to you and then when it does -- oh."

Her sister, Pricila, took the opportunity to share a lesson she has already learned: "You have to love the ones you have in your life because tomorrow is never promised."

Ana Piñon-Williams, 38, is identified as one of the victims in the Sebring, Florida, SunTrust bank shooting.

The faith-based family with seven kids is taking comfort in the church and community; it's something for which husband Chad is grateful.

"Don't get me wrong, there is a lot of grief," he said. "But we do have help with that, through Christ."

He was able to see her, one final time, just before the shooting occurred.

"The day of the shooting, Chad took lunch to Ana at work. And he told me it was such, just a wonderful exchange of love for each other," said Pastor Tim, Chad's brother. "And she told him he was the best husband ever or something like that.

"So his last memory with her was really bright and he walked out of that bank and we believe within five minutes, the shooter came in."

Now, the family finds comfort in one another. As daughter Pricila said, "She was great. She was great. We'll miss her. But we have each other.

"We have a little piece of her in each other."

