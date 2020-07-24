Farmer donates eggs to local non-profits

As many families struggle with the economic impact of COVID-19, a Pasco County farmer is donating 500,000 eggs.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — You can call it an egg-stravagant donation!

Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay have half of a million eggs to give out.

Florida Senator Wilton Simpson is a Pasco County farmer. He wanted to help these non-profits as they see so many families struggling during this pandemic.

A tractor-trailer from Cal-Maine Foods packed full delivered the first half of the donation to help across 10 counties.

Eight pallets of eggs are going immediately to Metro Ministries' Emergency Food Box Drive Through.

Feeding Tampa Bay is putting the rest in cold storage and will distribute at their mega food pantry locations throughout the week.

