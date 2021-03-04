'Fearless Four Historical Monument' honors Black Tampa officers who fought discrimination

The officers filed a discrimination complaint in 1974 against the Tampa Police Department.

TAMPA, Fla. — The actions of four Black Tampa officers led to fundamental changes in how minorities are treated within the department and across the city of Tampa.

James Dukes, Frank Gray, Clarence Nathan and Lewis Rufus: They're the "Fearless Four, and a monument is set to be unveiled in their honor Saturday morning.

They filed a discrimination complaint in 1974 with the United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Tampa Police Department.

"They could not arrest any white people during that time period,” said Nathan in an earlier interview, who came to the department after Gray. "When roll call was being held, they had to stand out in the hallway."

Dukes said: "We wouldn't accept the status quo."

A conciliatory agreement was signed by Tampa Mayor Bill Poe in 1976 that would change the city's policies to ensure all of its Black employees would be allowed the same opportunities as white workers.

The monument will be on display on the first floor of the Tampa Police Department.