TAMPA, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing an endangered adult believed to have dementia.
Felix Esteban Huelga-Laducer, 67, last was seen around noon Friday when he walked away from an assisted living facility on Cluster Avenue, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say he is endangered because of his dementia and other medical concerns. He was last seen walking toward Sheldon Road with a walker, wearing grey sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt.
Anyone who has seen Huelga-Laducer or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.
