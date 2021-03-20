x
Hillsborough County

FEMA: Hillsborough County will receive more than $4 million for its COVID response efforts

The $4.48 million will cover response projects from January 20, 2020 to March 28, 2020.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
FILE: People wait in line at a walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Miami

Hillsborough County will receive more than $4 million in funding from FEMA for the region's COVID-19 response efforts, the agency announced on Friday.

According to FEMA, the $4.48 million the county is receiving is in response to the multiple testing sites that were created throughout the region, as well as the emergency protective measures it provided in order to test Fire Rescue staff and nurses for COVID. 

Typically, the agency says it provides funding for 75 percent of costs incurred by a community during emergency actions. However, President Biden recently approved a measure that allows FEMA to cover 100 percent of costs for projects related to the pandemic response. 

For more information on FEMA's Public Assistance program, click here

