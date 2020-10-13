Few details released in case of 10-year-old found dead in Tampa home

The sheriff’s office is waiting for the results of an autopsy before releasing any further information.

TAMPA, Fla. — There are still very few details in the sad case of a 10-year-old boy found dead inside a home on Dreisler Street in the Rocky Point area of Tampa.

The 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says first responders arrived to find a little boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

HCSO spokesperson Natalia Verdina says detectives are investigating the case but are unable to release any new details until the autopsy is complete.

Detectives did say they recovered a gun inside the home and that the adults who were home at the time are cooperating with the investigation.

“Whenever a 10-year-old, a child loses their life, it is absolutely devastating and tragic,” Verdina said. “Our hearts break for the family members as they try to process this devastating loss.

“And we are thankful the family members are cooperating because we want to find out what happened.”

While the sheriff's office isn’t yet releasing information on what led up to the child’s death, Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a statement stressing the importance of keeping guns locked up and away from children.

10 Tampa Bay also reached out to Hillsborough County Schools, where a spokesperson had no information on if the 10-year-old attended nearby Dickenson Elementary or if grief counselors were called in to help teachers and classmates.

