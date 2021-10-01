Driver slams into mobile home after losing control of SUV

The woman driving was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to FHP.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An SUV slammed into a mobile home after losing control on the road early Friday morning in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 30-year-old woman was driving the SUV southbound on US-301 approaching El Paso Drive when she suddenly lost control of her car for an "unknown reason," troopers said in a release.

The car crossed the center median and northbound lanes before entering the outside shoulder, FHP said. It then became airborne and hit a concrete barrier wall.

After hitting the wall, the car crashed into a mobile home located on Rice Creek Drive. FHP says two people were in the home when the crash happened.